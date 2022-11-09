North Las Vegas to host free turkey giveaway on Saturday

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the city of North Las Vegas announced it will host a free turkey giveaway on Saturday.

According to a news release, the free turkey giveaway, held on Saturday, Nov. 12, will be open to all.

The city says the giveaway will be held at Liberty Park, 2250 Las Vegas Boulevard North, beginning at 9 a.m.

According to North Las Vegas, “supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.”

