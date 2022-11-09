Man accused of hitting pregnant woman with car had 5 prior DUI arrests, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of hitting and killing a pregnant woman with his car had five prior DUI arrests, according to a report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Oscar Pena, 37, was arrested on hit-and-run and DUI charges in connection with the Nov. 3 crash near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Nina Fauble, 22, was hospitalized with severe injuries but later died, according to LVMPD.

The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Nov. 3 on E. Harmon Ave. north of S. Nellis Blvd. According to police, a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Nellis when a pregnant woman entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk, attempting to cross Nellis. The woman was hit by the car and the car drove away, police said.

Shortly after the crash, the Toyota returned to the scene. The driver told police her boyfriend, identified as Pena, was the driver in the hit-and-run crash. According to an arrest report, the girlfriend and Pena came up with the story that she was the driver to avoid having Pena get in trouble.

A records search by police showed that Pena has had five previous DUI arrests between 2010 and 2022, an arrest report said.

Police found Pena at a nearby residence. Pena admitted to drinking but denied being involved in the crash, an arrest report said. Later, Pena said he drove away from the crash in a panic because of the previous DUI arrests, an arrest report said.

Pena was denied bail, according to court records. His next court hearing was set for Dec. 13.

