Lee Canyon welcomes 9 inches of snow overnight

Lee Canyon welcomes 9 inches of snow overnight
Lee Canyon welcomes 9 inches of snow overnight(Lee Canyon)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon has welcomed more fresh powder!

According to Lee Canyon, the area received another 9 inches of snow overnight on Wednesday.

Lee Canyon said previously that for the month of November, the area is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, they note that activities are limited and weather dependent.

Ski and snowboard season is expected to start in early December, according to Lee Canyon.

For more information, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CCSDPD
Clark High School on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby
The display panel advertising the tickets for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity...
Why Nevada, 4 other states don’t sell lottery tickets
FILE - This combination of photos shows Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaking...
Race for Nevada’s US Senate candidates too early to call
Gov. Steve Sisolak (left) and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (right) are seen in these...
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo