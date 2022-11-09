Lee Canyon welcomes 9 inches of snow overnight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon has welcomed more fresh powder!

According to Lee Canyon, the area received another 9 inches of snow overnight on Wednesday.

Lee Canyon said previously that for the month of November, the area is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, they note that activities are limited and weather dependent.

Ski and snowboard season is expected to start in early December, according to Lee Canyon.

For more information, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

