Here’s where Clark County’s ballot counting stands as of Wednesday morning

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria, right, speaks at a news conference at the Clark...
Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria, right, speaks at a news conference at the Clark County Election Department, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ballot tabulation continues at the Clark County Election Department Wednesday as the registrar’s office sifts through thousands of ballots.

The county received nearly 15,000 ballots Monday and Tuesday that will be counted Wednesday and another 12,700 arrived by mail on Wednesday that won’t be counted until at least Thursday. County election officials are also working on processing a “considerable amount of drop boxes we received that held a considerable amount of ballots,” from Tuesday, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said.

Gloria said every ballot that was cast on Election Day, outside of provisional ballots, has been counted.

It was unclear when the county would release more results Wednesday.

BY THE NUMBERS

  • 14,718 - Mail ballots read last night from Monday’s drop box pick up and Tuesday’s USPS pick up. Results expected to be released on Wednesday.
  • 12,700 - Mail ballots via USPS on Wednesday
  • 5,555 - Provisional ballots to be counted
  • 5,300 - Ballots that need their signature cured in Clark County
  • “A considerable amount” - Ballots dropped off at voting centers on Tuesday. Clark County said they hope to release the number of drop-offs Wednesday afternoon.

BALLOT CURING

About 5,300 ballots still need to be “cured” in Clark County, according to Gloria. If a ballot needs cured, it’s because the elections department noticed an irregularity in the signature between the ballot and the voter registration.

The Clark County Elections Department has a hotline for those who receive a notice that they need to cure their ballot. That hotline is (702) 455-6552.

