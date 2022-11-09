Forecast Outlook-11/9/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Showers will come to an end today. The rain has already moved out and Winter Weather Warnings were aloud to expire after 10 to 20 inches of snow was forecast around Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon. Breezes remain today in the 20-30 MPH range for the rest of the morning and afternoon Wednesday.

Cooler air behind this system will drop our highs to the mid-upper 50s Wednesday, Thursday & Veteran’s Day on Friday.

The weekend highs will be on either side of the 60-degree mark with 58 Saturday, then 60 Sunday with a light breeze and partly cloudy skies. The average high is 70 for the weekend. We’ll stay in the low 60s for the weekend and through next Monday and Tuesday.

