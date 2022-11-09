EXPLAINER: What’s known about delays in Nevada vote count

An election worker prepares mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Tuesday,...
An election worker prepares mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevada’s high-profile contests for governor and Senate are too early to call, and details about outstanding ballots are unclear.

Here’s a look at what we know about the Senate contests between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and about the race for governor between Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and GOP Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

WHAT WE KNOW

— With an estimated roughly three-quarters of the votes counted Republicans are leading their Democratic opponents by single-digit percentage points.

— A significant number of mail ballots remain to be counted. Election officials will count ballots received until Saturday as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

— Officials have said there are tens of thousands of ballots that remain to be counted in Las Vegas’ Clark County.

Here’s where Clark County’s ballot counting stands as of Wednesday morning

— Democrats and Republicans are urging their supporters to be patient while officials continue to count votes.

— Nevada wasn’t called in 2020′s presidential election until the Saturday after Election Day — the same day Pennsylvania (and therefore the presidency) was called for Joe Biden.

WHAT WE STILL DON’T KNOW

— Beyond the glaring question — who won the Senate and governor’s races? — it’s unclear how many more votes from drop boxes remain to be counted.

— The outstanding vote totals in Reno’s Washoe County also are not clear.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria, right, speaks at a news conference at the Clark...
Here’s where Clark County’s ballot counting stands as of Wednesday morning
In this image from video, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, far left, in suit, swears in a group of...
Nye County to resume controversial hand count of ballots Thursday
People vote at a polling station in a mall Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP...
All eyes turn to Nevada’s critical Senate, House races
Generic police lights
Pregnant woman hit by car in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say