DC attorney general to make announcement about Washington Commanders

The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to...
The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.(MGN Online / NFl)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:45 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says he will make a major announcement Thursday.

No details were provided.

His office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

The team is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations, from the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia to Congress and the league.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Abortion supporters win ballot measures in conservative, liberal states
FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022....
No cyberattacks affected US vote counting, officials say
Generic police lights
Pregnant woman hit by car in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical