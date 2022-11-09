Clark High School on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:39 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas high school went into lockdown Wednesday after a report of gunfire near the school, according to Clark County School District Police and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said the gunfire was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Sirius Ave, near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road. The gunfire was reported right outside Clark High School.

CCSDPD Lt. Bryan Zink said no victim has been located. LVMPD said nearby schools were put on lockdown as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

