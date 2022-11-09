1 dead, another injured in suspected DUI crash near Lake Mead, Nellis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving two pedestrians and a car that occurred just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday evening near Lake Mead and Nellis Boulevard.

Police tell FOX5 two pedestrians were crossing in the 1600 block of Nellis when they were hit by a car traveling northbound.

One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Impairment was suspected on the part of the driver according to a preliminary investigation from Las Vegas police.

Police say lane restrictions are currently in place on Nellis.

