Raiders waive former 1st-round pick Johnathan Abram

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) jogs onto the field to for an NFL football game...
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) jogs onto the field to for an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:18 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Safety Johnathan Abram, who failed to meet the expectations of a first-round draft pick, was waived Tuesday by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders announced the move on Twitter.

Abram, who was drafted 27th overall in 2019 out of Mississippi State, started the first seven games this season before being moved to a reserve role the past two weeks and having his playing time slashed.

He didn’t make the impact expected of a first-round selection and particularly struggled in pass coverage.

His release continues the Raiders’ makeover of the prior regime headed by coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock.

The Raiders used six first-round draft picks between 2019-21, and only running back Josh Jacobs and defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell remain. Both players did not have their fifth-year options picked up by the club before the season.

Another former first-round pick from the previous era, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, was waived in August. He was drafted 17th overall last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas...
Raiders far from playoffs after record number of blown leads
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass ahead of...
Reeling Raiders blow another huge lead, lose 27-20 at Jags
Raiders use week in Florida to acclimate to heat and humidity
Raiders use week in Florida to acclimate to heat and humidity
A Las Vegas Raiders fans cheers before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals...
Raiders GM Ziegler says fans’ frustration warranted, looking to build long term success