Las Vegas eatery transforms into ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ for holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas eatery will once again get into the holiday spirit by transforming into a “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed restaurant.

According to a news release, Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila will become “Nightmare before Xmas” for the holiday season.

The release notes that “Nightmare before Xmas” will run from Nov. 16 through Dec. 27.

As part of the attraction, guests will enter through a “magical” sliding door and walk through a hallway that’s illuminated with colorful Christmas string lights that lead into the decorated bar in the back. The main bar space of “Nightmare before Xmas” will be adorned with a life-size replica of Oogie Boogie, Jack Skellington and Sally Pillows, the release notes. It will also feature a Christmas tree brimming with “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed ornaments and topped with a Jack Skellington tree topper.

The decorations will allow every guest to feel as though they have been transported to Christmas Town, organizers say.

“Nightmare Before Christmas”-inspired food and drinks (which will come served in themed mugs) will be offered, including:

Zero’s Bones featuring baked loin rib glazed with an ancho BBQ sauce, garnished with green onion and pickled red onion

Frog’s Breath Posole pozole verde with chicken, garnished with blue corn tortilla strips and sliced watermelon radish

Sandy Claws Tacos made with chipotle lobster tail meat, pineapple habanero slaw, and avocado crema

Oogie Boogie Dirt Pie made with pistachio pudding, crushed chocolate cookies, and gummy creepy crawlers

Pumpkin King Cheesecake Brulee pumpkin creme brulee cheesecake topped with caramelized black sugar

Jack Skellington made with dark rum, creme de cacao, orgeat, and mint chocolate liquor

Dr. Finklestein made with silver tequila, strawberries and cream syrup, and champagne

Oogie Boogie made with reposado tequila, pumpkin pie horchata, allspice dram, and agave

Sally Apple Punch made with silver tequila, spiced apple syrup, lime, grenadine, and apple blossom bitters

Christmastown Eggnog made with white rum, Grand Marnier, agave, and eggnog

Deadly Night Shade Hot Cocoa made with reposado tequila and sweetened condensed milk

Más Por Favor says the “Nightmare before Xmas” bar will be open daily from 3 p.m. until 2 a.m. Guests can make reservations by visiting masporfavorlv.com or calling (702) 201.1133.

