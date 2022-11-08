Hundreds of Nevadans wait in line, brave rain to cast their ballot Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southern Nevada voters hit the polls and waited in line to cast ballots on Election Day.

The line wrapped around the tent at the Centennial voting center before the doors even opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“Did not know how long the line was going to be and the weather,” said voter Darin Nutt.

Nutt was one of those who got up bright and early to stand in line as it was important to him and others to make sure their votes count.

“We sat down, and we looked through the people and the candidates and picked the best that is going to meet our needs and the community needs,’ said Nutt.

“I think it’s our civic duty, it doesn’t matter what party line we’re on,” said voter Dionne Martin. “For me particularly I always vote on the issues that’s important to me, what’s important to my family.”

Martin came with her 20-year-old son who is a first-time voter.

“Making sure that he understands the process and what it is he needs to do, stepping into adulthood,” said Martin. “As a citizen, doing what he’s supposed to do, and making sure that his generation is heard as well.”

Dionne wasn’t the only one to bringing their kids to vote.

“I think it’s important for future generations to know how important it is to get your vote in, and get out there,” said voter Jordyn Carlin. Especially on election day.”

POLITICAL SIGNS AT POLLING LOCATIONS

Some of you may be wondering if political signs are allowed at polling centers. We reached out to Clark County who says signs must be 100 feet away from the entrance of the polling center.

WHAT YOU NEED TO VOTE

If you are a first time voter, you may need to show ID to register to vote. If you’re unable to show ID, you can still vote a with a provisional ballot.

If it’s not your first time voting in Nevada, your eligibility and signature will be verified before you can vote.

“I think there’s going to be just a massive turnout across the United States,” said voter Darnell Anderson. “As everyone knows, we have certain issues that have to be dealt with. I think that’s really good that the American people are taking the time to vote for the candidate that’s going to do a good job.

Polling locations will be open until 7 p.m. and as long as you are standing in line by 7, you will still be able to cast your ballot.

You can also drop off your mail in ballot at any polling locations.

