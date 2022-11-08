Hard Rock International announces hiring efforts for Mirage takeover

The Mirage is seen on the Las Vegas Strip.
The Mirage is seen on the Las Vegas Strip.(Vuong Pham Albert Power | MGM Resorts International)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International has announced its hiring efforts as it gears up to takeover the Mirage.

According to a news release, the company says its hiring “key team members in its IT, HR and finance departments” for its takeover of the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip.

The company notes in the release that the regulatory approval process of the property transaction is proceeding towards completion.

“The new Team Members will become part of the Hard Rock team at The Mirage property, which will transform, over time, into the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Las Vegas,” the company said in the release.

Those interested are asked to apply online: jobs-hardrock.icims.com. Hard Rock says “selected applicants will be invited to participate in invitation-only hiring events in the upcoming months.”

