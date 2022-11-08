Forecast Outlook- 11/8/2022

A large storm rolling in off the Pacific Ocean is bringing widespread rain, gusty wind, and heavy snow across Southern Nevada on Tuesday.

We started with some sunshine early this morning, but the clouds have grown darker as rain pushes across Southern Nevada. Rain will be heavy at times this afternoon and will continue through the night. Along with the rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph are blowing across the area. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Southern Nevada through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Up in the Spring Mountains, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday. 10 to 20 inches of snow is forecast around Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon.

The rain will turn to fewer scattered showers with more sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 50s. Forecast rainfall totals around the Las Vegas Valley over the next two days will be in the 0.25″ to 0.75″ range.

We’ll dry it out on Thursday with more sunshine. Clouds will be in and out through the weekend with high temperatures holding in the upper 50s and low 60s. A slight shower chance returns Sunday and Monday.

