Forecast Outlook-11/08/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are preparing significant widespread rain and mountain snow moving into our region early this week. If you’re heading out to the Polls the earlier the better if you want to avoid the rain.

The national weather service has issued a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday at noon through Wednesday 10am for heavy snow above 7000ft with accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with over 2 feet of snow possible above 9500ft and wind gusts up to 55 MPH possible. We also have a Wind Advisory going into effect Tuesday at noon and continue through Wednesday at 4am for SW Wind 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH possible.

Tuesday into Wednesday promise to be our most active days. Tuesday is setting up to be the wettest day with rain becoming widespread across Southern Nevada between noon & 4pm and will continue from 4pm until 10pm during the overnight hours. Heavy snow is forecast for our local mountains with snow levels above 7000ft. It will remain gusty Tuesday into the 25-35 MPH range with gusts to 50 as high temperatures drop into the upper 60s. Rainfall totals of 0.20″ to 0.50″ are anticipated with this system.

Snowfall levels lower overnight into Wednesday morning to 5000-6000ft with a cold push of air moving in as highs drop into the upper 50s. We’ll keep showers around for the morning and before the system heads east.

We stay chilly through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. More sunshine returns Thursday and Friday with upper 50′s to low 60s expected by next Sunday.

