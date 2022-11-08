Finding workers: How the ability to hire has evolved for Nevada’s small businesses

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In the spring of 2021, a 20-year veteran of the restaurant industry told FOX5 that the hiring issues she was dealing with were unlike any she had ever experienced. Now, ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, FOX5 is checking back in with local businesses to see if the labor shortage is still affecting their ability to hire.

A manager at locally-owned small business Johnny Mac’s, a restaurant in Henderson, told us last year that very few were applying for their open positions, and the ones that did, often did not show up for work.

“Just filled out a new hire packet the other day for a dishwasher,” said General Manager Trisha Ayers in April of 2021. “He won’t answer his phone! Not a text, not a phone call.”

FOX5 caught up with Ayers.

“I’m getting some more applications now. I’m not going door-to-door to recruit as much as I used to,” said Ayers. “I’m still not getting what I used to, back 5 to 10 years ago, no.”

She said filling roles in the current climate comes with its unique challenges.

“The candidates are still, ya know, kind of... some are mediocre,” she said. “They change their availability the moment they’re hired: ‘Now I can’t work Monday-Tuesday,’ or this or that... or the people that just don’t really want to work, ya know, they’re not really putting in any effort. They’re like a body just in place for a paycheck, but they’re not really hustling.”

FOX5 went to the Nevada Small Business Administration office in downtown Las Vegas to learn what solutions may exist.

“We have small businesses that are perhaps having challenges with workforce development. They can reach out to the Workforce Connection services,” said Saul Ramos, District Director of SBA’s Nevada District Office.

Another current hurdle for aspiring small business owners, he said, is the recent interest rate hikes.

“I would say that the interest rate, ya know, it’s going to be one of the many challenges that small businesses face,” said Ramos. “The benefit of reaching out to SBA is we have a huge network of lenders.”

Nevada SBA is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We want them to leverage and take advantage of all these federal resources because they’re free! It’s your taxpayer money at work,” said Ramos.

Nevada Workforce Connections is a free resource that connects job seekers to education, job training and employment opportunities. Click here to learn what they can do for you.

