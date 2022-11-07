Where to vote in Southern Nevada on Election Day 2022

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo, trailers with vote signs are parked in the parking lot of the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas. The Nevada Supreme Court made Joe Biden's win in the state official on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, approving the final canvass of the Nov. 3 election. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:55 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County has more than 100 vote centers open on Election Day so you can voice your vote in the 2022 midterm election.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers will also offer mail ballot drop off during those same hours.

As in years past, if you are in line by 7 p.m., you can cast a ballot. You will not be asked to get out of line if you got in line by 7 p.m.

All locations with an asterisk are event tent locations and may have outdoor lines. Weather on Tuesday in Clark County is expected to be rainy and windy; please plan accordingly.

Here’s where you can vote on Election Day:

