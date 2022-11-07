Where to vote in Southern Nevada on Election Day 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County has more than 100 vote centers open on Election Day so you can voice your vote in the 2022 midterm election.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers will also offer mail ballot drop off during those same hours.

As in years past, if you are in line by 7 p.m., you can cast a ballot. You will not be asked to get out of line if you got in line by 7 p.m.

All locations with an asterisk are event tent locations and may have outdoor lines. Weather on Tuesday in Clark County is expected to be rainy and windy; please plan accordingly.

Here’s where you can vote on Election Day:

