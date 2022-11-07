Union calls for more campus security monitors on CCSD campuses

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Campus security monitors are on the frontlines when it comes to safety in schools. Saturday a union representing security staff told CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara they are terribly understaffed and underfunded.

The Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) union represents the campus security monitor position. Campus security monitors are often the first to respond to a fight, a weapon confiscated or other calls on campuses.

On Saturdaym they announced changes they would like to see done that matches the value of these roles.

ESEA organizer Shelley Seeberg said times are changing. There are a lot of mental health issues, more weapon and drugs brought to school and campus security monitors need to have the proper training and the right amount of staff at each school.

“A lot of sort of crisis kinds of issues that they deal with day in and day out. And with having the current shortage of positions that are not filled they really don’t feel they can keep the campus secure as they should be,” Seeberg said.

Often times there’s such a shortage on campus, as ESEA says campus security monitors are getting pulled to cover other jobs which means no security.

“We had one security monitor who said for three days she was you know in the gym cause the gym teacher was gone they couldn’t get a gym teacher,” Seeberg said.

Retention has been difficult. ESEA says about a third of CSMs get paid less than $15 an hour. Average pay for a high school CSM is $16.94 hourly.

Seeberg explained the job is for a nine month long term and they would like to see it become full time.

“Over the summer months, when they are only nine month employees, they find other work and often times don’t return. And then it’s a whole new person the kids have to learn you know there’s just that whole learning curve,” Seeberg said.

ESEA provided current numbers of CSMs on CCSD campuses:

All 50 high schools have CSMs: Six high schools have one.

All 63 middle schools have CSMs: About half have one or two CSMs.

Out of 232 elementary schools, 17 have one CSM. 225 have none.

ESEA would like to see a standard number of CSMs at each campus.

“We have some high schools that have 12. And then we have others that have one so it’s all over the board and you know I know as a parents, I’m a grandma, I would want to make sure that these schools are secure,” Seeberg said.

Currently, there are 63 open-unfilled CSM positions.

Seeberg said they hope to go into negotiations with CCSD soon.

