‘Thomas & Friends’-themed truck to make stop in Las Vegas on Saturday

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:31 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of the “Hello Kitty Cafe Truck” and the “Barbie Truck” will bring a new venture to Las Vegas this weekend: A “Thomas & Friends”-themed truck.

According to a news release, the “Thomas Truck Tour” will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Organizers say the bright blue “Thomas Truck” will be parked in Downtown Summerlin at the Macy’s Promenade on Festival Plaza Drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the release, the “Thomas Truck Tour” is described as a unique mobile pop-up experience with exclusive merchandise, including an assortment of collectible “Thomas & Friends” minis and more:

  • Thomas Truck T-shirt
  • 16oz Water Bottle
  • Patch Set
  • Backpack Charm
  • Thomas & Percy Plush
  • Neckerchief
  • Metal Lunch Tin
  • MINIS Keychain Pouch
  • Engineer Hat
  • Thomas & Friends MINIS

For more information, visit Facebook.com/thomastrucktour.

