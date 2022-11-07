‘Thomas & Friends’-themed truck to make stop in Las Vegas on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of the “Hello Kitty Cafe Truck” and the “Barbie Truck” will bring a new venture to Las Vegas this weekend: A “Thomas & Friends”-themed truck.

According to a news release, the “Thomas Truck Tour” will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Organizers say the bright blue “Thomas Truck” will be parked in Downtown Summerlin at the Macy’s Promenade on Festival Plaza Drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the release, the “Thomas Truck Tour” is described as a unique mobile pop-up experience with exclusive merchandise, including an assortment of collectible “Thomas & Friends” minis and more:

Thomas Truck T-shirt

16oz Water Bottle

Patch Set

Backpack Charm

Thomas & Percy Plush

Neckerchief

Metal Lunch Tin

MINIS Keychain Pouch

Engineer Hat

Thomas & Friends MINIS

For more information, visit Facebook.com/thomastrucktour.

