System of a Down, Korn to headline new Las Vegas music festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new music festival set to take place next year in Las Vegas will feature performances from over 50 artists.

According to a news release, the event, dubbed Sick New World, will be held May 13, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Among the numerous performers announced as part of the festival are System of a Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus, the release says.

Organizers say GA, GA+, VIP and VIP Cabana presale tickets will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 11 at 2 p.m., the release notes.

For more information, visit www.sicknewworldfest.com.

