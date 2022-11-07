System of a Down, Korn to headline new Las Vegas music festival

System of a Down lead singer Serj Tankian, right, lead guitarist Daron Malakian, left, drummer...
System of a Down lead singer Serj Tankian, right, lead guitarist Daron Malakian, left, drummer John Dolmayan, second from left, and bass player Shavo Odadjian, second from right, perform on MTV2's $2 Bill Concert at Webster Hall in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2005. The band was performing in support of their newest recording, "Hypnotize." (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)(HENNY RAY ABRAMS | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:09 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new music festival set to take place next year in Las Vegas will feature performances from over 50 artists.

According to a news release, the event, dubbed Sick New World, will be held May 13, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Among the numerous performers announced as part of the festival are System of a Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus, the release says.

Organizers say GA, GA+, VIP and VIP Cabana presale tickets will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 11 at 2 p.m., the release notes.

For more information, visit www.sicknewworldfest.com.

