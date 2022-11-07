Maple Leafs play Golden Knights on 3-game winning streak

(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-2, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Toronto has a 5-1-0 record at home and a 7-4-2 record overall. The Maple Leafs have committed 58 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

Vegas is 11-2-0 overall and 6-1-0 in road games. The Golden Knights have gone 9-0-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 3-1. Reilly Smith scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has eight goals and seven assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has six goals and four assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jordie Benn: out (groin), Ilya Samsonov: day to day (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

