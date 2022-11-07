Las Vegas police seek more victims after teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says an elementary school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student.
According to a news release, Walker Richardson, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting a student while he worked at an elementary school near downtown Las Vegas.
52-year-old Walker Richardson was arrested after sexually assaulting a student at a local school near Downtown Las Vegas.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 7, 2022
Richardson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for sexual assault against a child less than 14 and kidnapping of a minor.
Police are asking for anyone who may have been a victim of Richardson or has information about this crime to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.
Records indicate that Richardson was employed with the Clark County School District. However, further information on the exact school has not been provided.
