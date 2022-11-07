Las Vegas police seek more victims after assisted living employee accused of stealing from residents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking additional victims after an assisted living employee was accused of stealing from residents.

According to a news release, while working at an assisted living facility, Tami Friend, 41, is accused of stealing residents’ personal information and using it for personal purchases.

Police said that during the investigation, detectives located personal identifying information of additional elderly victims.

According to LVMPD, Friend was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center for three counts of obtain/use another person’s identification-harm/unlawful purpose, exploit old/vulnerable person and theft $5,000-$25,000.

Las Vegas police believe there may be additional elderly or vulnerable victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Friendor has information about this crime is urged to contact the Financial Crimes Section at 702-828-3483. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

