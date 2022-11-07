The Killers announce New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hometown rockers The Killers will help ring in 2023 with a show in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve.

According to a news release, The Killers will perform at the Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The release says tickets for The Killer’s New Year’s Eve performance will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $150, plus applicable taxes and fees, according to the Cosmopolitan.

“The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has remained at the forefront of the Las Vegas entertainment scene for more than a decade,” said The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Vice President of Entertainment and Nightlife, Fedor Banuchi. “We are honored to have Las Vegas’ very own, The Killers, back to The Chelsea for what is sure to be an unforgettable New Year’s Eve performance.”

Tickets are available online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

