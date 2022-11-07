How to track your ballot for the 2022 midterm election in Nevada

An election worker feeds ballots into a machine during a recount of mail-in ballots at the...
An election worker feeds ballots into a machine during a recount of mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:35 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the 2022 midterm election just around the corner, you can track your vote as it is processed by the state.

BallotTrax allows you to enter your information and track your ballot after you vote.

Here’s what you need to do to track your ballot:

  1. Go to the State of Nevada BallotTrax website.
  2. Enter in your name, date of birth and residential zip code. Make sure this information matches your voter registration.
  3. Track your ballot.

If there is an issue present with your ballot, you can contact the Clark County Elections Department at 702-455-VOTE (8683).

