How to track your ballot for the 2022 midterm election in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the 2022 midterm election just around the corner, you can track your vote as it is processed by the state.

BallotTrax allows you to enter your information and track your ballot after you vote.

Here’s what you need to do to track your ballot:

Go to the State of Nevada BallotTrax website. Enter in your name, date of birth and residential zip code. Make sure this information matches your voter registration. Track your ballot.

If there is an issue present with your ballot, you can contact the Clark County Elections Department at 702-455-VOTE (8683).

