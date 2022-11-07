Forecast Outlook-11/7/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We are preparing for a large area of low pressure and an atmospheric river that will bring significant widespread rain and mountain snow to our region early this week.

The national weather service has issued a winter storm watch for Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon for heavy snow above 7000ft with accumulations of 8 to 16 inches and wind gusts up to 55 MPH possible. We also have a wind Advisory that will go into effect Tuesday at noon and continue through Wednesday at 4am for SW Wind 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH possible.

The atmospheric river will move into the area Monday afternoon and evening. This will keep strong wind in the mix with gusts 30-40 MPH possible with a chance of mountain showers returning later in the day. Anything we do see should stay confined to our local mountains with Tuesday into Wednesday promising to be our most active days.

Tuesday is setting up to be the wettest day with rain becoming widespread across Southern Nevada throughout the afternoon and evening. Heavy snow is forecast for our local mountains with snow levels above 7000ft. It will remain gusty Tuesday into the 25-35 MPH range with gusts to 50 as high temperatures drop into the upper 60s. Rainfall totals of 0.25″ to 0.75″ are anticipated with this system.

Expect the rain to continue overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as snowfall levels lower Wednesday afternoon between 5000-5500ft with a cold push of air moving in as highs drop into the upper 50s. We’ll keep showers around for the afternoon before the system heads east.

We stay chilly through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. More sunshine returns Thursday and Friday with upper 50′s to low 60s expected by next Sunday.

