Clark County Clerk’s office opens evening appointments for passport applications

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who need to apply for a passport can now sign up for evening appointments through the Clark County Clerk’s office.

According to a news release, the Clark County Clerk’s office has reopened its passport acceptance facility at the Marriage License Bureau in the Regional Justice Center after a long closure due to COVID-19.

The release notes that passports are required and must be scheduled for each person who is applying for a passport. The spaces are in 15-minute blocks, the release says.

Appointment times are available Sunday through Thursday evening, 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., according to Clark County. Appointments for passports can be booked online at https://weddings.vegas/business-services/passport-acceptance/.

The release also notes that there is a $35 fee to Clark County to accept your passport application. Additional fees apply for the State Department to process the application.

Need a passport?



Evening appointments for passport applications are now available online through the #ClarkCounty Clerk’s Office - 6pm-7:45 pm.



More information here: https://t.co/ZA7mCCQcG3 pic.twitter.com/tN7DboKNES — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 7, 2022

According to Clark County, the Clerk’s Office takes passport applications and sends them to the State Department for processing, which currently can take up to 6 to 9 weeks. Applicants may pay an additional fee of $60 to expedite the processing, according to the release. Expedited processing is currently estimated to take 3 to 5 weeks. the release states.

According to Clark County, processing times begin the day the State Department receives the application at a passport agency or center, not the day you apply at the acceptance facility.

For more information on what documents are needed, visit: https://weddings.vegas/business-services/passport-acceptance/

