Clark County Clerk’s office opens evening appointments for passport applications
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who need to apply for a passport can now sign up for evening appointments through the Clark County Clerk’s office.
According to a news release, the Clark County Clerk’s office has reopened its passport acceptance facility at the Marriage License Bureau in the Regional Justice Center after a long closure due to COVID-19.
The release notes that passports are required and must be scheduled for each person who is applying for a passport. The spaces are in 15-minute blocks, the release says.
Appointment times are available Sunday through Thursday evening, 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., according to Clark County. Appointments for passports can be booked online at https://weddings.vegas/business-services/passport-acceptance/.
The release also notes that there is a $35 fee to Clark County to accept your passport application. Additional fees apply for the State Department to process the application.
According to Clark County, the Clerk’s Office takes passport applications and sends them to the State Department for processing, which currently can take up to 6 to 9 weeks. Applicants may pay an additional fee of $60 to expedite the processing, according to the release. Expedited processing is currently estimated to take 3 to 5 weeks. the release states.
According to Clark County, processing times begin the day the State Department receives the application at a passport agency or center, not the day you apply at the acceptance facility.
For more information on what documents are needed, visit: https://weddings.vegas/business-services/passport-acceptance/
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.