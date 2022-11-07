4-car crash leads to lane closures on US 95, Eastern

Crash on US 95 near Eastern on Nov. 7, 2022.
Crash on US 95 near Eastern on Nov. 7, 2022.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-car crash on US 95 has closed multiple lanes of traffic Monday afternoon.

Nevada State Police spokesperson Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened on US 95 near the Eastern Avenue exit in the northbound lanes. Four cars were involved in the crash.

Wellman said three people were taken to University Medical Center but were stable.

Wellman said the vehicles were spread out, causing multiple lanes to be closed to traffic. The left lane was open for some traffic. Wellman said they were awaiting tow trucks for the vehicles before reopening more lanes to traffic.

