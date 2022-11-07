2 fatal shootings by Las Vegas police on Friday

Las Vegas police investigate officer involved shooting near Rampart, Lake Mead
Las Vegas police investigate officer involved shooting near Rampart, Lake Mead(Chase Duckworth/FOX5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:01 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are investigating the fatal shootings of two men by Las Vegas police officers in separate encounters on Friday.

In one shooting, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers who responded to a call of a person with a gun had contacted an armed man at the scene who went back into a home and was later shot by an officer after the suspect pointed the weapon at officers.

In another incident, police said officers who responded to a call of a shooting at a home found a person inside who had been shot and was later pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that the suspect from that shooting was a few miles away and that he he had taken a hostage. Police say the hostage was rescued unharmed and that the suspect was shot by a SWAT team member as officers were trying to take the suspect into custody.

