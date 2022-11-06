Forecast Outlook-11/5/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We will keep conditions sunny and dry for one more day before a significant storm system takes aim at the west. We are preparing for an atmospheric river that will bring significant widespread rain and mountain snow to our region early next week.

Sunday will be the calm before the storm. We keep the sunshine and will be warmer with daytime highs in the low 70s. Expect the wind to increase throughout the afternoon with wind speeds 15 to 25 mph possible. After a nice day Sunday prepare for big changes ahead.

The atmospheric river will move into the area Monday afternoon and evening. This will bring back stronger wind with gusts 35-45 MPH possible with mountain showers returning later in the day. Can’t rule out a stray shower or two trying to move into the Valley.

Tuesday is setting up to be the wettest day with rain becoming widespread across Southern Nevada. Heavy snow is forecast for our local mountains with snow levels above 5000ft. It will remain gusty at times Tuesday into the 25-35 MPH range with high temperatures dropping into the upper 50s.

We’ll keep it cool Wednesday as the system heads east and we keep some showers around for the morning. We stay chilly through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

More sunshine returns Thursday and Friday with low 60s expected by next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.