Las Vegas police involved in second shooting Friday night near Spring Mountain, Jones

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:42 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating its second officer involved shooting of Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Spring Mountain.

There are currently road closures in place. Police advise the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

