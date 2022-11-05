Las Vegas police involved in second shooting Friday night near Spring Mountain, Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:42 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating its second officer involved shooting of Friday night.
Police say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Spring Mountain.
There are currently road closures in place. Police advise the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.