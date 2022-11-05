Las Vegas police investigate officer involved shooting near Rampart, Lake Mead

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in a neighborhood near Rampart and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police tell FOX5 it happened in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle.

The suspect is in custody and no officers are injured at this time.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

