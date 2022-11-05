1 dead, multiple injured in crash near Maryland Parkway, Flamingo

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway just after 5:30 Friday evening.

Police tell FOX5 those involved have been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, one pedestrian died on scene.

CORRECTION



At this time, only one pedestrian has been pronounced deceased. Multiple others have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. https://t.co/EnbDvR66zv — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 5, 2022

Police currently have eastbound Flamingo shut down in both directions from Maryland Parkway to University Center. Police say there are no road closures on Maryland Parkway however you cannot turn west onto E. Flamingo and traffic is backed up.

Police say these closures will remain in place for the next several hours.

This is developing. Check back for updates.

