Pregnant woman hit by car in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pregnant woman was hit by a car Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Nov. 3 on E. Harmon Ave. north of S. Nellis Blvd. According to police, a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Nellis when a pregnant woman entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk, attempting to cross Nellis. The woman was hit by the car and the car drove away, police said.

Shortly after the crash, the Toyota returned to the scene. The driver told police her boyfriend, identified as 37-year-old Oscar Pena, was the driver in the hit-and-run crash. Police found Pena at a nearby residence and took him into custody on DUI and hit-and-run related charges.

The woman and her fetus are in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital, LVMPD said. It’s unclear how far into the pregnancy the woman was.

The crash remains under investigation, LVMPD said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.