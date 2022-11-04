Las Vegas police search for group of robbery suspects

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:44 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men and two women they say robbed a store at gunpoint.

According to a news release on the night of October 21 the people seen in photos, released by the commercial robbery unit, grabbed merchandise and tried to walk out without paying.

When an employee confronted them they say one of the men pulled out a gun allowing the group to leave.

Police did not release what part of the Las Vegas valley the robbery occurred in.

If you know anything that can help police find these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

