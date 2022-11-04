Las Vegas police looking for missing teen last seen on Halloween

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a 17-year-old last seen on Halloween.

Timothy Miller was last seen around 6:20 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 6100 block of W. Charleston Boulevard.

Police said Miller may exhibit aggressive behavior. Police said not to approach Miller and call police immediately if you see him.

Anyone with information regarding Miller and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

