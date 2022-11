LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene around 12:23 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 200 block of Kipling Street, near Jones and US 95. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.