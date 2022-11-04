Henderson Police hold drive for blankets, winter clothes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department, with HELP of Southern Nevada, has started its Warmth for the Winter drive.

If you have new or gently used outerwear such as coats, gloves and blankets, you can donate them in the lobby of Henderson Police stations now through Nov. 30.

There’s also an opportunity to donate at the Talk Shop with a Cop event on Nov. 19 at Galleria Mall.

For more information on the drive, visit the City of Henderson’s events website.

