Formula 1 fans frustrated at unavailable tickets, skyrocketing hotel prices

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - F1 released a statement Thursday afternoon saying that the priority list pre-sale allotment has sold out due to overwhelming demand.

Formula 1 fans are in what feels like a never-ending pitstop, “there were no tickets available, all of my friends who tried the exact same thing and it’s so frustrating,” said Doreen Thieven.

This is a common theme as people navigate the F1 site to buy tickets.

Priority fans donated $7.77 earlier this year to be early and also for American Express cardholders, both of which Doreen Thieven was a part of.

“I was on cue and I was really on time, I was early at my laptop super excited and then I finally got the word I could purchase and for every seat I clicked it said sorry another fan was faster than you,” said Thieven.

Ticket prices are also not $500 as was said following the major announcement.

“They said it was 500 dollars, I checked general admission standing only starts at 500 and I was exactly in that category when I clicked it I couldn’t see it the lowest ticket I saw was 2000 dollars,” said Thieven.

For fans, that wasn’t the only frustrating part. Hotel prices are skyrocketing. At Caesars Palace, suites are going for close to 19 thousand dollars a night.

The cheapest is not even on the strip. Sunset Station in Henderson is estimated to be up to $600 a night.

Many hotels are booked up for that weekend including The Strat, Cosmopolitan, and the Wynn.

As for fans you may want to get your hotel stay first, then worry about the tickets later. That’s what Doreen is going to do, “I’m going to wait a week before the Grand Prix just pray and hope the ticket prices go down,” Thieven added.

