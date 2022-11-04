Forecast Outlook- 11/4/2022

Dry weather continues through the weekend before another storm moves into Southern Nevada early next week.

The storm from Thursday has pushed east, leaving us with more Friday sunshine and highs in the low 60s. The weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with dry weather across Southern Nevada. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with low 70s and an afternoon breeze with wind speeds 10 to 20 mph.

Another storm is forecast to move into the area Monday afternoon and evening. This will bring back stronger wind with showers returning later in the day. Tuesday is setting up to be the wettest day with rain becoming more widespread across Southern Nevada. Heavy snow is forecast for our local mountains. It will remain gusty at times on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s.

We’ll keep it cool Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers may linger on Wednesday before more sunshine returns Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.