Ex-NDOC leader demands $1M from governor’s office, claiming forced resignation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a tumultuous few months for the Nevada Department of Corrections, the former department leader sent a letter to the governor’s office demanding $1 million for what he claims was a forced resignation.

Charles Daniels, the former leader of NDOC, and his lawyer Craig Marquiz said the $1 million would cover seven years of salary, health insurance and retirement contributions after Daniels said he was made a “scapegoat” for failures in the department, including the escape of an inmate at Southern Desert Correctional Center outside of Las Vegas.

NDOC initially said Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped from SDCC on Sept. 27. Governor Sisolak later said the inmate had been on the run since “earlier in the weekend” and NDOC said the escapee was unaccounted for as early as Sept. 23. Duarte-Herrera was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Sept. 29, just as he tried to get on a bus to Tijuana.

Daniels also claims he was removed from his post only hours after filing a whistle-blower complaint against a member of Governor Steve Sisolak’s staff. Gov. Sisolak announced Daniels’ resignation on Sept. 30.

Gov. Sisolak’s Chief of Staff Yvanna Cancela released a statement on Daniels’ claims, saying that Daniels is motivated by the upcoming gubernatorial election and that Daniels had “serious performance issues” as the leader of NDOC.

“What is indisputable now, is that NDOC did not discover the convicted murderer’s escape until days after it occurred,” the statement reads, in part. “Upon learning this, it was clear to us in the Governor’s Office that there had been a major failure of basic security and protocols such as conducting inmate counts. As a result, a convicted murderer was in our community for six days before being recaptured. These events were — and remain — unacceptable.”

Daniels began as the department’s director on Dec. 10, 2019. Prior to NDOC, Daniels worked with the Alabama Department of Corrections for almost a year as the deputy commissioner of operations. Daniels also previously filed a lawsuit with the New York Department of Corrections alleging discrimination and manipulation of violence statistics; he and two others received a settlement of $275,000.

