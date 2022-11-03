Wrong way crash closes northbound 215 at Cheyenne, Nevada State Police say

By Cody Lee
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:22 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police is investigating a wrong way crash that’s blocking the northbound 215 at Cheyenne Avenue Monday evening.

No word on the condition of everyone involved.

They say traffic on the freeway is being diverted onto Cheyenne while they investigate.

You should avoid the area.

Check back for updates.

