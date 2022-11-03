Tivoli Village to offer free horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers for holiday season

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tivoli Village says that “for the first time in years,” its European-inspired architecture will be decked out for the holiday season.

According to a news release, Tivoli Village will feature festive decorations, including a 40-foot-tall holiday tree and ornaments adorning its fountain, beginning Monday, Nov. 21.

Tivoli Village says it will host a tree lighting event on Wednesday, Nov. 23, which will include a variety of activities, including free horse-and-carriage rides.

The shopping and entertainment center said the free tree lighting event will feature carolers, horse and carriage rides and a meet and greet with Santa, among other activities:

  • Quartet carolers at The Piazza from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Complimentary horse and carriage rides from 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Meet and greet with Santa from 7 to 9 p.m.
  • Holiday tree lighting with Santa at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, the property says that on select Fridays and Saturdays throughout December it will offer holiday programming at The Piazza, including free horse and carriage rides and live performing artists. Tivoli Village’s holiday programming will be offered on Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 10, Dec. 16, Dec. 17 and Dec. 23, the release said.

For more information, visit tivolivillagelv.com.

