Randy’s Donuts celebrating 70th birthday with 70-cent doughnuts in Las Vegas

LA favorite Randy's Donuts opens first Las Vegas location
LA favorite Randy's Donuts opens first Las Vegas location(Luis Marquez/ FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While Randy’s Donuts may have just opened its Las Vegas store earlier this year, the eatery has actually been around for decades in Southern California.

In celebration of its upcoming milestone 70th birthday, Randy’s Donuts announced that it will sell its famous doughnuts for just $.70.

According to a news release, for one day only, on Monday, Nov. 14, Randy’s Donuts will celebrate its 70th birthday by offering $.70 pricing on all classic donuts at all of its locations. The promotion will only be offered from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the company notes.

According to Randy’s Donuts, there’s a limit of 12 classic doughnuts per person. The promotion is only valid for in-store purchases and will not be offered online or via delivery.

For more information, visit: randysdonuts.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
In-N-Out planning ‘giant shindig’ next year for 75th anniversary celebration
Disney’s Frozen, the Broadway musical, coming to Las Vegas
Disney’s Frozen, the Broadway musical, coming to Las Vegas
Tivoli Village to offer free horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers for holiday season
Tivoli Village to offer free horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers for holiday season
City of Las Vegas to host Tamale & Mariachi Festival
City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival