Randy’s Donuts celebrating 70th birthday with 70-cent doughnuts in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While Randy’s Donuts may have just opened its Las Vegas store earlier this year, the eatery has actually been around for decades in Southern California.

In celebration of its upcoming milestone 70th birthday, Randy’s Donuts announced that it will sell its famous doughnuts for just $.70.

According to a news release, for one day only, on Monday, Nov. 14, Randy’s Donuts will celebrate its 70th birthday by offering $.70 pricing on all classic donuts at all of its locations. The promotion will only be offered from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the company notes.

According to Randy’s Donuts, there’s a limit of 12 classic doughnuts per person. The promotion is only valid for in-store purchases and will not be offered online or via delivery.

For more information, visit: randysdonuts.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.