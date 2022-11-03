Raiders use week in Florida to acclimate to heat and humidity

BRADENTON, FL (FOX5) - The Raiders are practicing all week at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, between road games at New Orleans and Jacksonville.

Temperatures have been in the upper 80′s with high humidity and the team is working out at the same time as Sunday’s game against the Jaguars to get their bodies adjusted to the conditions.

It’s a move the players love and hate. They hate it because of sticky conditions to practice in but love it because they know it could help them when game time comes around.

Wide receiver Davante Adams says is all part of building up to having the right frame of mind for kickoff.

“Guys trying to battle these elements a little bit,” Adams said. “It’s a little different than what we used to with the dry heat in Vegas. So, just like I said, get used to that. I’ve definitely seen a heightened sense of urgency with the guys.”

For players dealing with nagging injuries, the heat can actually help. Tight end Darren Waller is still recovering from a hamstring injury and quarterback Derek Carr has been on the injury report with an issue with his back.

“Everyone at this point isn’t feeling great,” Carr said. “I’m not feeling great, but it’s part of the game and it’s never an excuse, because as soon as you allow it to be an excuse, then you’re like, ‘Well, it’s okay.’ It’s never okay, that result is never okay.”

Also on Thursday, news came out of the death of legendary Raiders punter Ray Guy, the first punter to be elected to the Hall of Fame. Current Raiders punter AJ Cole said guy was the standard bearer for the position.

“The Raiders have the greatest history at the punting position and that started with Ray Guy,” Cole said. “The level that he got to where his name is synonymous with punting, that’s something you see a lot. It’s definitely a sad day. It’s sad to lose a legend like that and he pretty much invented modern punting.”

The Raiders play in Jacksonville Sunday at 10:00 am PT. The team will practice one final time in Bradenton on Friday before traveling to Jacksonville for the weekend.

