Nearly 50,000 new voters register in October, Secretary of State says

It was nonpartisan voters, however, that saw the highest October boost with 22,937
"I voted" stickers
"I voted" stickers(KWCH)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:06 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Secretary of State’s office is reporting an increase of 48,330 active registered voters during the month of October.

Those numbers are compared to September 2022 and brings the total number of active registered voters in Nevada to 1.8 million, an increase of 2.67%.

New voters for the Democratic party outpaced new GOP voters by around 2,000 in October. Democrats collected 12,637 new registered voters compared to Republican’s 10,439.

The overall registration data in the state of Nevada looks like this, as of this publishing of this article:

  • 605,540 are Democrats (32.66%);
  • 553,200 are Republicans (29.84%);
  • 553,830 are Nonpartisan (29.87%);
  • 79,844 are members of the Independent American Party (4.31%);
  • 16,330 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.88%); and
  • 45,236 are members of other minor political parties (2.44%)

