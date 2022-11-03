NDOT is adding lanes to I-15 corridor between Sloan, Blue Diamond

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To keep up with the growth of Southern Nevada the Department of Transportation is taking on new projects to keep traffic manageable in the Las Vegas valley.

The latest project will cover a nine-mile stretch in the I-15 corridor from Sloan road up to Warm Springs.

Workers will widen the interstate from six to eight lanes between Sloan and St. Rose Parkway. The project also expands the area from St. Rose to Blue Diamond to 10 lanes.

“Currently a lot of development is going on the east side of I-15 and west Henderson,” NDOT senior project manager Danja Petro said. “The additional capacity will serve those communities in the future.”

A million more people are expected to call the Las Vegas valley home over the next 40 years, according to projections by UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research.

The so-called I-15 south project also adds an HOV lane in each direction between St. Rose and Blue Diamond and walls to quiet sound near residential areas along the corridor.

Construction is expected to begin on the project next summer. NDOT estimates the project will take two years to complete.

There will be some closures, but Petro said much of the construction will be done off the freeway.

