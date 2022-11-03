LVMPD: Man wanted in Las Vegas area robberies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect they say committed robberies in the Las Vegas area.

Las Vegas police shared photos of the suspect who allegedly uses a deadly weapon during the instances.

Metro did not give us information on how many robberies this suspect committed or what area of town they happened in. It is also unclear when these robberies took place.

If you know anything that can help catch this suspect call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

