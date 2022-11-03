LVMPD: Man wanted in Las Vegas area robberies

LVMPD: Man wanted in Las Vegas area robberies
LVMPD: Man wanted in Las Vegas area robberies(LVMPD)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:12 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect they say committed robberies in the Las Vegas area.

Las Vegas police shared photos of the suspect who allegedly uses a deadly weapon during the instances.

Metro did not give us information on how many robberies this suspect committed or what area of town they happened in. It is also unclear when these robberies took place.

If you know anything that can help catch this suspect call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wrong way crash closes northbound 215 at Cheyenne, Nevada State Police say
Wrong way crash closes northbound 215 at Cheyenne, Nevada State Police say
New hotel-casino proposal on the Las Vegas Strip could fill void on resort corridor
New hotel-casino proposal on the Las Vegas Strip could fill void on resort corridor
Catholic Charities Las Vegas
Rising inflation hits charities across Las Vegas and their ability to receive donations
Christmas gifts
Need help with Christmas toys? Applications open for Salvation Army assistance