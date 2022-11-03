Lee Canyon receives nearly 4 inches of snow overnight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon woke up to a winter wonderland Thursday morning!

According to Lee Canyon, the area received nearly 4 inches of snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. They added that another 2 inches are potentially on the way.

WINTER UPDATE ❄️ We got dumped on last night! 3.75 inches when we arrived this morning & possibly another 2 inches are on the way!



Early bird rates on season passes are still available. Deadline to purchase is next weekend. pic.twitter.com/zFzKjc7CtK — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) November 3, 2022

According to Lee Canyon, for the month of November, the area is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, they note that activities are limited and weather dependent.

Ski and snowboard season is expected to start in early December, according to Lee Canyon.

For more information, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

