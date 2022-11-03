Lee Canyon receives nearly 4 inches of snow overnight

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:35 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon woke up to a winter wonderland Thursday morning!

According to Lee Canyon, the area received nearly 4 inches of snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. They added that another 2 inches are potentially on the way.

According to Lee Canyon, for the month of November, the area is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, they note that activities are limited and weather dependent.

Ski and snowboard season is expected to start in early December, according to Lee Canyon.

For more information, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

