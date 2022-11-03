Las Vegas Strip to see lane closures Thursday-Sunday for free F1 fan event
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:14 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those traveling around the Las Vegas Strip should be advised of lane and road closures that will be in place due to Formula 1′s free fan event.
According to a news release, lane and road closures will impact both north and southbound portions of the Las Vegas Strip for the event.
F1 says the restrictions will run from approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 through approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Formula 1 provided the following breakdown of road closures:
WHERE: The following lanes and full roads will be closed:
- Thursday, November 3
- Rolling curb lane closures for bike rack installation and road work on Las Vegas Boulevard North and Southbound lanes between The Mirage and Planet Hollywood to begin at 1 a.m.
- Installation of bike rack on the demonstration course on Las Vegas Boulevard to be completed at approximately 4 p.m.
- Friday, November 4
- Full curb lane closures on Las Vegas Boulevard North and Southbound lanes between The Mirage and Planet Hollywood to begin at 6 a.m. and will remain through Sunday.
- Saturday, November 5
- Full curb lane closures on Las Vegas Boulevard North and Southbound lanes remain in effect all day
- Las Vegas Boulevard will close all lanes between Spring Mountain Road and Harmon Avenue from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for all in-bound traffic North and Southbound
- Flamingo Road Eastbound Exits off Interstate 15 North and South will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Flamingo Road will be closed both East and Westbound all lanes between Via Del Nord and Koval
- All westside resort properties located north of Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Boulevard may only turn left to head northbound
- All eastside resort properties located north of Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Boulevard may only turn right to head northbound
- All traffic on Bellagio Drive must exit right during the closure to head southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard
- The Seven Stars & Diamond Valet at Caesars Palace will be closed all day Saturday, and there will be no access to the main porte cochere from Frank Sinatra Drive.
- Sunday, November 6
- Las Vegas Boulevard between The Mirage and Planet Hollywood to fully re-open at approximately 5 p.m.
For more information on the fan event, visit: www.f1lasvegasgp.com/launch-party.
