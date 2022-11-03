LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those traveling around the Las Vegas Strip should be advised of lane and road closures that will be in place due to Formula 1′s free fan event.

According to a news release, lane and road closures will impact both north and southbound portions of the Las Vegas Strip for the event.

F1 says the restrictions will run from approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 through approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Las Vegas Strip to see lane closures Thursday-Sunday for free F1 fan event (Formula 1)

Formula 1 provided the following breakdown of road closures:

WHERE: The following lanes and full roads will be closed:

Thursday, November 3 Rolling curb lane closures for bike rack installation and road work on Las Vegas Boulevard North and Southbound lanes between The Mirage and Planet Hollywood to begin at 1 a.m. Installation of bike rack on the demonstration course on Las Vegas Boulevard to be completed at approximately 4 p.m.

Friday, November 4 Full curb lane closures on Las Vegas Boulevard North and Southbound lanes between The Mirage and Planet Hollywood to begin at 6 a.m. and will remain through Sunday.

Saturday, November 5 Full curb lane closures on Las Vegas Boulevard North and Southbound lanes remain in effect all day Las Vegas Boulevard will close all lanes between Spring Mountain Road and Harmon Avenue from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for all in-bound traffic North and Southbound Flamingo Road Eastbound Exits off Interstate 15 North and South will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Flamingo Road will be closed both East and Westbound all lanes between Via Del Nord and Koval All westside resort properties located north of Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Boulevard may only turn left to head northbound All eastside resort properties located north of Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Boulevard may only turn right to head northbound All traffic on Bellagio Drive must exit right during the closure to head southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard The Seven Stars & Diamond Valet at Caesars Palace will be closed all day Saturday, and there will be no access to the main porte cochere from Frank Sinatra Drive.

Sunday, November 6 Las Vegas Boulevard between The Mirage and Planet Hollywood to fully re-open at approximately 5 p.m.



For more information on the fan event, visit: www.f1lasvegasgp.com/launch-party.

